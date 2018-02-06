The Crown's first witness in the sexual assault trial involving two former members of the University of Ottawa men's hockey team continued communicating with the alleged victim weeks after leaving Thunder Bay, the court heard during cross-examination Tuesday.​

Guillaume Donovan and David Foucher are facing sexual assault charges in connection with an incident at a hotel in Thunder Bay in 2014.

At the time, the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees were in Thunder Bay to play a game against the Lakehead University Thunderwolves.

The first witness, a fellow teammate of the accused and Donovan's roommate during the trip, told court Monday he met the alleged victim through the Tinder dating app and they exchanged messages.

The victim's identity is protected under a publication ban, which also prevents CBC from naming the witness.

25 messages

During cross-examination Tuesday the witness said the two exchanged roughly 25 messages while he was in Thunder Bay, getting to know each other and arranging a meeting at a bar that eventually led to the woman returning to his hotel room.

Celina Saint-Francois, the lawyer representing Foucher, asked several questions to establish how long the two had remained in contact after the alleged incident, and what they spoke about.

The witness repeatedly said he did not recall exactly how often they communicated, but said when he called or texted her it was "to see how she was," and said they remained in contact for weeks after he left Thunder Bay.

Saint-Francois asked if the witness ever tried to "intimidate" the woman or discourage her from making a complaint. He said he did not recall.

Asked whether the two spoke about the alleged incident after he left Thunder Bay, he replied,"I don't believe so."

No drugs, only alcohol

Saint-Francois also asked the witness to recount the events of the night of the alleged incident, when the Gee-Gees were celebrating an overtime win against the Thunderwolves.

Saint-Francois asked whether the witness and the woman were separated between the time they met at a local bar and their arrival at the witness's hotel room. The witness testified he had not been with the woman when she went to the bathroom at the bar.

The witness said he did not see anyone tied to the alleged incident take drugs, and testified only alcohol was consumed that night. He said neither he nor the woman had difficulty talking or walking, even though they were both drunk.

The proceedings went in camera late Tuesday morning to discuss the admissibility of certain evidence.

Saint-Francois is expected to continue her cross-examination, then Donovan's lawyer Christian Deslaurier will have his opportunity.

