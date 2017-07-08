Three people were seriously hurt and a fourth could face charges following a two-vehicle collision in west Quebec Friday evening.
The collision happened on Highway 50 at around 6:30 p.m. near Grenville-sur-la-Rouge, Que., said the
Sûreté du Québec.
According to police, one vehicle was on the shoulder of the eastbound lanes but traveling in the opposite direction when it collided with a second vehicle.
Three of the four people in the eastbound vehicle were seriously hurt, Quebec police said, with one suffering life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the vehicle on the eastbound shoulder suffered minor injuries. She was arrested and could face dangerous driving charges, police said.
A 20-kilometre stretch of Highway 50 was closed Friday night as investigators worked to reconstruct the scene.
Grenville-sur-la-Rouge, Que., is about 120 kilometres east of Ottawa.