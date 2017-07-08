Three people were seriously hurt and a fourth could face charges following a two-vehicle collision in west Quebec Friday evening.

The collision happened on Highway 50 at around 6:30 p.m. near Grenville-sur-la-Rouge, Que., said the

Sûreté du Québec.

Three people were seriously hurt after two vehicles collided on Highway 50 at around 6:30 p.m. on July 7, 2017, near Grenville-sur-la-Rouge, Que. (Radio-Canada)

According to police, one vehicle was on the shoulder of the eastbound lanes but traveling in the opposite direction when it collided with a second vehicle.

Three of the four people in the eastbound vehicle were seriously hurt, Quebec police said, with one suffering life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle on the eastbound shoulder suffered minor injuries. She was arrested and could face dangerous driving charges, police said.

A 20-kilometre stretch of Highway 50 was closed Friday night as investigators worked to reconstruct the scene.

Grenville-sur-la-Rouge, Que., is about 120 kilometres east of Ottawa.