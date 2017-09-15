With temperatures soaring into the high 20s this weekend, put yourself and the kids back into holiday mode for a few hours with some fun, free events happening in Ottawa.
Northern Lights
Saturday is your last chance this season to see Northern Lights, the sound and light show that's displayed on the Parliament Buildings. Seventeen projectors cast images on the façade of Centre Block in a show that's billed as a thematic journey through Canada's history, with narration and an original musical score.
- Where: Parliament Hill.
- Saturday, September 15 at 9 p.m.
Marvest
Marvest is short for "musical harvest," an offshoot of the CityFolk festival happening in the Glebe on September 15 and 16. Marvest shows are free and feature local musicians performing in Bank Street venues, including a toy store and a supermarket, as well as restaurants and pubs.
- Where: Various businesses in the Glebe.
- Friday, September 15 - 4:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
- Saturday, September 16 - 1:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Carleton celebrates 75 years
Carleton University is celebrating its 75th anniversary with a ferris wheel and an inflatable obstacle course.
Other highlights include the university's chemistry magic show and a performance by the Carleton cheerleading team, not to mention cake. Those willing to shell out extra for some football can also see the homecoming game, where the Carleton Ravens will take on the Waterloo Warriors.
- Where: Parking Lot 5, Carleton University Athletics Centre.
- Saturday, September 16 - 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.