With temperatures soaring into the high 20s this weekend, put yourself and the kids back into holiday mode for a few hours with some fun, free events happening in Ottawa.

Northern Lights

Saturday is your last chance this season to see Northern Lights, the sound and light show that's displayed on the Parliament Buildings. Seventeen projectors cast images on the façade of Centre Block in a show that's billed as a thematic journey through Canada's history, with narration and an original musical score.

Where: Parliament Hill.

Saturday, September 15 at 9 p.m.

Whole Foods at Lansdowne is one of many businesses in the Glebe that will be transformed into music venues for free shows during Marvest. (CBC)

Marvest

​Marvest is short for "musical harvest," an offshoot of the CityFolk festival happening in the Glebe on September 15 and 16. Marvest shows are free and feature local musicians performing in Bank Street venues, including a toy store and a supermarket, as well as restaurants and pubs.

Where: Various businesses in the Glebe.

Friday, September 15 - 4:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 16 - 1:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Carleton University is celebrating its 75th birthday on Saturday with a ferris wheel and an inflatable obstacle course, and the party coincides with the homecoming football game. (Danny Globerman/CBC)

Carleton celebrates 75 years

Carleton University is celebrating its 75th anniversary with a ferris wheel and an inflatable obstacle course.

Other highlights include the university's chemistry magic show and a performance by the Carleton cheerleading team, not to mention cake. Those willing to shell out extra for some football can also see the homecoming game, where the Carleton Ravens will take on the Waterloo Warriors.