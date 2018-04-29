Three arrested after racist graffiti rampage, police say

Three people are arrested after police found racist and obscene graffiti sprawled across vehicles and children's play structures in an Old Ottawa East neighbourhood Saturday night.

Police say the graffiti was sprayed at a park near the corner of Evelyn Avenue and Chestnut Street at Springhurst Park.

Several vehicles were covered in spray paint and damaged after being jumped on repeatedly, police say. The structures were covered in racial slurs and obscene language.

The N-word was written several times on the children's play structures. Park benches and sign posts were also sprayed. One bench was vandalized with a swastika.

A resident living on Brunswick Street said he heard several loud sounds and talking around 12:30 a.m. last night.

Noah Firestone said he called police after he saw a person allegedly smash a car window and rummage inside. He said he saw three youth riding their bikes earlier.

Police, he said, caught and arrested the three young men while they allegedly tried to run away in Springhurst Park.

Police took statements from several other residents, he said.

Police are continuing to investigate.