An 88-year-old woman was one of three people who escaped a three-alarm fire that tore through a two-storey duplex in Old Ottawa East Thursday over the noon hour.

Paramedics said the woman smelled smoke and escaped her home at 24 Concord Street N. to tell her neighbours to call 911. No injuries were reported in the blaze.

The building on Concord Street is a 2 storey double. Fire appears to be located in the basement of one unit. pic.twitter.com/AubjYOTUHn — @OFSFirePhoto

Firefighters were called to home just after 11 a.m. after receiving multiple calls. The fire was brought under control around 1:30 p.m.

The Red Cross and the Salvation Army are assisting residents affected by the blaze.

Firefighters have not yet released a damage estimate.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.