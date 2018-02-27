Kingston Police officers arrived at the school on Monday, and the school was put into lockdown as a precaution. (Paul Jay/CBC)

A Kingston, Ont., man is facing charges after he allegedly made threats on social media about having a weapon at a high school.

Police in the city say an alleged victim was at the school on Monday when a 19-year-old man allegedly threatened him over social media, saying he was in the parking lot and had a weapon.

They say officers arrived at the scene and the school was put into lockdown, but police found that the accused — who was not a student at the school — wasn't there.

Investigators say the accused was later found in a home and arrested.

Police allege the man had made threats to harm another student two days earlier.

They say he's been charged with two counts of uttering death threats.