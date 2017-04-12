Ottawa police are investigating after dozens of people in the city have complained about receiving threatening letters by mail at their home address that begin "I know where you live."

Police say in most of the cases, though not all, the hand-written address on the envelope is specifically naming one of the residents.

The letter found inside is a photocopy of a hand written note on an 8½ x 11 sheet of paper, and makes death threats to the reader and family.

The letter threatens, but does not attempt to extort money, said police spokesperson Const. Marc Soucy.

Stamp mark from Calgary

To date, Ottawa Police has received 27 complaints about the letter.

Police say the stamp mark for the letter is from Calgary.

Soucy declined to say whether Calgary police had been contacted, but said police are exploring every avenue in the investigation.

Police believe the letter is being mass distributed in the Ottawa area. Anyone who receives a letter should avoid over manipulating the letter and put it aside in a container like a sealable freezer bag to preserve the forensic evidence, and then contact police.

They are asking anyone who has received the letter, or has information about it, to contact the west criminal investigations unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2666. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

apparently I am not the only person in Ottawa who received a death threat via the mail this week. If you are one of them, let me know. — @offhandremarks