Wind storm leaves thousands without power in Ottawa

A severe wind storm that blew through the Ottawa-Gatineau region Friday night caused flight delays, damage to trees, roofs and vehicles, and left thousands in the dark.

About 9,000 people in Ottawa and 23,748 in the Outaouais region are still without power.

At around 10 p.m. Friday, gusts of up to 90 km/h were blowing over the National Capital Region as a result of a cold front.

At approximately 11 p.m., winds reached close to 100 km/h in Ottawa causing trees to fall on network equipment.

Damage in Ottawa's Crystal Beach neighbourhood after a severe wind storm blew through the city on May 4, 2018. (Linda Sturt)

Hydro Ottawa says restoration efforts will be lengthy because crews need to deal with fallen trees and obstacles on a house-by-house basis.

Power restoration is expected to continue throughout the day and into the evening.

More than 45,000 customers were out of power at the height of the storm, according to Hydro Ottawa.

Morning after the storm

There have been no reports of deaths in the Ottawa-Gatineau area but the wind is being blamed for at least two deaths in southern Ontario.

The gusts left tens of thousands of people without power across Ontario and Quebec.

On Saturday morning, residents in the Ottawa-Gatineau region woke up to trampolines, trees, signage and parts of fences scattered across roads and yards.

A handful of homes in Barrhaven and other areas also sustained roof damage.

Here is what residents found in the morning.

The wind storm begins. The tree at work fell down <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottweather?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottweather</a> <a href="https://t.co/0pgaE5QN1W">pic.twitter.com/0pgaE5QN1W</a> —@_jkuhn

When Ottawa gets wind, we get WIND. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottweather?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottweather</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ottawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ottawa</a> <a href="https://t.co/m3Y3h70gxQ">pic.twitter.com/m3Y3h70gxQ</a> —@elizabethlk

Oh my goodness! Just around the corner from our house <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottweather?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottweather</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/windy?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#windy</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Barrhaven?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Barrhaven</a> <a href="https://t.co/Ay4F9PkrZ3">pic.twitter.com/Ay4F9PkrZ3</a> —@speaka

That doesn't belong there <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottweather?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottweather</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ONStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ONStorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Stittsville?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Stittsville</a> <a href="https://t.co/TtAnK7gTn1">pic.twitter.com/TtAnK7gTn1</a> —@JoeTComedy

<a href="https://twitter.com/BlacksWeather?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BlacksWeather</a> still no power in parts of Alta Vista as of 7am...big pine down on Tedder! <a href="https://t.co/BxgBBVs2z2">pic.twitter.com/BxgBBVs2z2</a> —@geofdudding