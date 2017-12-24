Looking for a way to get out of the house over your holiday break? Here are some active things to do when cabin fever starts to set in.

Dog sledding

There are several operators that offer dog sledding adventures near Ottawa. If you're down to brave a day in the cold, you can experience driving your own dog sled team with Timberland Tours or Escapade Eskimo. Both offer a variety of different tours followed by hot chocolate and snacks.

Archery tag

It's exactly what it sounds like — a cross between dodgeball and archery, played with foam-tipped arrows. Archery Games hosts open sessions of this hybrid activity, and you have the option of getting a group of friends together to book a private session or joining an open game. Reservations can be made online.

Trampoline park

Ottawa is now home to several indoor trampoline parks — perfect for the kids on a freezing Ottawa day. Visit the Sky Zone, Flying Squirrel or Xtreme Trampoline Park for wall-to-wall trampolines for some high-flying fun. You can choose from a variety of activities, from leaping into pits of gigantic foam squares to partaking in a game of ultimate dodgeball.

Rock climbing

Ottawa has several locations where you can experience rock climbing. (Philippe Morin/CBC)

There are several spots in the city where you can live out all your Spiderman-related dreams. Take an introductory lesson at Coyote Rock Gym if you're a first time climber — you'll spend two hours learning the ins and outs of climbing techniques and route selection. Or head across the river to try out the Clip 'N Climb at the Altitude Gym.

Experience virtual reality

Colony VR offers virtual reality booths where you can experience the much-hyped technology. Each of the six booths available is equipped with an HTC Vive system, a television and a bar table and stools for spectators. The booths are set up like green screens and are 12 feet wide, giving you lots of space to flail around in a virtual world. Wires connected to the headset come from the ceiling, meaning you won't have to worry about tripping over cords while you're engrossed in a game.

Ice fishing at Petrie Island

Ice fishing on the Ottawa River is a good way to spend some quality outdoor time with family over the holidays. (CBC)

Ice conditions permitting, ice fishing can be a great way to get outdoors and spend some quality bonding time with friends and family. There are a huge variety of fish in the Ottawa River, including perch, northern pike and walleye. The Petrie Island Ice Fishermen's Association offers multiple ways to spend the day on the ice, including half-day and full-day hut rentals.

Clay shooting

Kenauk Nature has a robust clay shooting experience open to winter visitors that includes 9 different stations that vary in difficulty level. If you're a first-timer, there's also an instructor stand where you can get personalized instruction on how to improve your score. All equipment — shotguns, ammunition and eye and ear protection — is included. ​​