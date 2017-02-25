Police in Ottawa are warning people to be careful on the ice this weekend as unusual, spring-like temperatures coat the area.

On Saturday police cautioned that while the ice on the city's lakes and rivers might look solid, it might actually be thinner than expected.

According to the department, the ice should be at least 15 cm thick for walking and skating and 35 cms thick for fishing huts.

They are also reminding parents to watch their children closely around bodies of water.

The forecast for the rest of the week likely won't make the ice any thicker.

According to Environment Canada, the temperature highs for Sunday through to Wednesday are all above the freezing mark.