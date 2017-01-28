Hundreds of people gathered at a Gatineau church on Saturday to say goodbye to Thérèse Gauvreau, the 83-year-old woman found killed in her home in Hull more than a week ago.
Her funeral was held at l'Église Notre-Dame-de-la-Guadeloupe, the church at which she worshipped.
Gauvreau had a decades-long career at the Pierre-Janet psychiatric hospital in Gatineau. She was part of a family that runs several businesses in the Outaouais area.
Gauvreau was found dead inside her home on Boulevard de la Cité-des-jeunes in the Hull district on Jan 18.
Jean-François Dupuis, 21, has been charged with second-degree murder in her death.
On Tuesday, he was found fit to be tried after a psychiatric assessment.
A further psychiatric assessment was ordered to explore whether he should be found not criminally responsible.
Gatineau police have come under fire in the case for taking 30-minutes to respond to the scene.
The force has since launched an internal investigation into the delay and into their 911 system as a whole.
