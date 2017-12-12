Exam season can be stressful. You're often cramming, not sleeping and missing home. 

That's where Blue, Carleton University's resident therapy dog, comes in. 

Every Wednesday and Thursday afternoon, you can visit Blue to, well, chase your blues away. 

Blue Carleton University therapy dog dec 12 2017

Blue gets some love during his office hours (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

Meetings with the pup during his office hours are first come, first served, according to the school, but he can accommodate up to four people at a time. 

Blue is an accomplished canine, having passed the St. John Ambulance Therapy Dog Program.

Blue Carleton University therapy dog dec 12 2017

Just look at that face. Blue has been a very good boy. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

You can find him in room 1520 in Dunton Tower. He's also quite social media-savvy, so you can follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @CUTherapyDog for updates. 

Blue is helping take over from library dog Uncle Steven, an adorable, droopy-faced basset hound, who was visiting with students during the summer.

Uncle Steven basset hound Carleton University

Blue has been busy since basset hound Uncle Steven, the library dog, retired for the winter. (Carleton University)