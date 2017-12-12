Exam season can be stressful. You're often cramming, not sleeping and missing home.
That's where Blue, Carleton University's resident therapy dog, comes in.
Every Wednesday and Thursday afternoon, you can visit Blue to, well, chase your blues away.
Meetings with the pup during his office hours are first come, first served, according to the school, but he can accommodate up to four people at a time.
Blue is an accomplished canine, having passed the St. John Ambulance Therapy Dog Program.
You can find him in room 1520 in Dunton Tower. He's also quite social media-savvy, so you can follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @CUTherapyDog for updates.
Feeling overwhelmed? Pet Therapy to the rescue! Office Hours this week, Wed 1:30-3:30 & Thurs 2:30-4:30 in 1520 DT @Carleton_esp #BluesClues2MH pic.twitter.com/Jx6Y3iw9cB— Blue (@CUTherapyDog) November 8, 2017