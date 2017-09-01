It's a long weekend, and whether you're at the cottage or downtown Ottawa there are number of fine free events to enjoy.

Singing and dancing through local history

Dancing clowns, corny jokes and lively tunes performed with plenty of heart tell the story of the Gatineau River Valley in singer-songwriter Ian Tamblyn's latest play A Summer… A Fair. A traveling entourage of actors from Theatre Wakefield have been bringing down-home live theatre to far-flung communities in the Outaouais — playing outdoor stages, local fairs and town halls — trotting out some seriously clever props and costumes to breathe life into tales about the local characters who founded the region.

"A Summer... A Fair" written and composed by Ian Tamblyn.

A Summer… A Fair is Tamblyn's third installment in his Gatineau River Valley trilogy — plays that blend music and comedy to reveal little known facts about the past, and portray the contributions of real people and families. This time, the action takes place during the annual Carp Summer Fair, a tradition that began in 1889.

Where and when:

Saturday at 4 p.m. the Community Centre in Kazabazua, Que.

Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Women's Institute in Quyon, Que.

Cost: Admission is free, but a hat will be passed around after the show. For details and directions go here.

Mystery in the Market

You can pick up a list of clues to the disappearance of a diamond heiress at Inspiration Village in the ByWard Market. (CBC News)

Go on an old-fashioned scavenger hunt through the nooks and crannies of the ByWard Market, looking for clues to the mysterious disappearance of a diamond heiress who vanished without a trace more than 100 years ago.

At least, that's the story the people behind Escape Manor have concocted. The experts in skill-testing puzzles have set up a trail of hints to locations where the missing damsel may have frequented and clues to her fate. There are also prizes to be won, for those who figure it out.

Teams will scour the ByWard Market in an attempt to solve this mystery. (Sandra Abma/CBC News)

Where: Starting point is the Mystery Kiosk at Inspiration Village on York St. in the Market.

When: Saturday and Sunday anytime between noon and 5 p.m.

Cost: Free. Note that there are other events taking place at Inspiration Village, including live music, buskers and a giant lego table.

Don't miss an opportunity to visit the garden before it departs on Oct. 15. (Nathalie Tremblay/Radio-Canada)

Garden of delights

If you haven't gone yet, don't miss the opportunity to meander through MosaïCanada 150 at Jacques-Cartier Park in Gatineau.

It's one of the true hits of the summer, and no wonder: it's a garden of delights, a living, breathing wonderland of foliage that depicts the Canadian story. If you already visited earlier in the summer, it's time to return, as the changing season has tinted the leaves of this ever-evolving sculpture.

Where: Jacques-Cartier Park, 164 Laurier St., Gatineau.

​When: Open seven days a week from 10 a.m to 7 p.m.

Cost: Free.