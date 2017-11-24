CBC News has compiled some of the pictures shown in court during the triple murder trial of Basil Borutski, who murdered three of his former partners on Sept. 22, 2015.

On Sept. 22, 2015, Basil Borutski shot and killed Anastasia Kuzyk, 36, shot and killed Nathalie Warmerdam, 48, and strangled Carol Culleton, 66, at their homes in and around Wilno, Ont. (CBC News)

Borutski stands in a room at the Pembroke OPP detachment shortly after his arrest that afternoon, his hands tied behind his back. Police had been searching the area for five hours before finding him in a field. (OPP/Ontario Superior Court of Justice)

Surveillance video captures Borutski leaving his apartment in Palmer Rapids, Ont., at 7:36 a.m. on Sept. 22, 2015. (Ontario Superior Court of Justice)

He drove his neighbour's car to Culleton's cottage at 670 Kamaniskeg Lake Rd., about a 15-minute trip from Palmer Rapids. (OPP/Ontario Superior Court of Justice)

Photos on a drive found by police in Culleton's cottage, taken on Sept. 9, 2015, show flowers Borutski planted torn up from the ground. (Carol Culleton/Ontario Superior Court of Justice)

The flowers were thrown into a boat on her property. She told friends Borutski tore up the flowers because he was upset she sat on another man's knee in front of him. (Carol Culleton/Ontario Superior Court of Justice)

A digital camera found in Culleton's cottage contained photos of more than 20 handwritten signs on scraps of wood found all over her property, all taken the day before she was murdered. (Carol Culleton/Ontario Superior Court of Justice)

The camera also contained a photo of these boots with a sign that reads, "Jiggy's walking mud hole boots — these still have memories of the happy carefree inner child that karma brought to me — A NEW friend — Take them for a walk" (Carol Culleton/Ontario Superior Court of Justice)

The camera also contained a Sept. 21 photo of this sign, which was posted on her front door. It was the only sign police couldn't find when they searched Culleton's property. (Carol Culleton/Ontario Superior Court of Justice)

After strangling Culleton to death it's believed Borutski smoked a cigarette and left the butt in Culleton's kitchen sink. DNA linked to Borutski was found on it. (OPP/Ontario Superior Court of Justice)

Borutski abandoned his neighbour's car at Culleton's cottage and left $100 inside it for gas. He then drove to the second victim, Anastasia Kuzyk. (OPP/Ontario Superior Court of Justice)

This was Anastasia Kuzyk's house at 37 Szczipior Rd. in Wilno, Ont. Borutski arrived some time after 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 22, 2015. (OPP/Ontario Superior Court of Justice)

Borutski's palm print was found on Kuzyk's door. Eva Kuzyk, Anastasia's sister, was upstairs when Borutski arrived and heard her sister scream. She testified she confronted Borutski and then ran for her life after he returned with a gun and fired. (OPP/Ontario Superior Court of Justice)

Borutski used this decades-old, rusty, sawed-off 12-gauge pump-action shotgun to shoot Kuzyk and, later, Warmerdam. He left it in the field he was arrested in, along with a bag of shells. (OPP/Ontario Superior Court of Justice)

After murdering Kuzyk, Borutski drove to Nathalie Warmerdam's farmhouse at 3594 Foymount Rd. near Eganville, Ont. He lived here for several years when they were together, and was eventually convicted of threatening to hurt her son and kill her dog, as well as mischief to property. (OPP/Ontario Court of Justice)

Warmerdam took precautions after the breakup. She slept with a shotgun under her bed, left, and a panic button next to her pillow, right. (OPP/Ontario Superior Court of Justice)

She also had a surveillance system installed, and one of the cameras shows Borutski walking into her house with a shotgun at 9:31 a.m. on Sept. 22, 2015. He walked out two minutes later after shooting Warmerdam to death. (Ontario Superior Court of Justice)

This is the field off Becks and Kinburn Side roads in the rural west Ottawa community of Kinburn, Ont., where Borutski was arrested at 2:32 p.m. Sept. 22, 2015. Police had been searching for him for about five hours. (OPP/Ontario Superior Court of Justice)

Borutski pinned this handwritten note to a plant in the field he was arrested in. It reads, "I HAVE NO GUN DON'T MURDER ME I GIVE UP." (OPP/Ontario Superior Court of Justice)

Culleton's brother, Kevin Culleton, discovered this nine-page handwritten letter from Borutski to Carol in her unopened mail. It was postmarked Sept. 21, 2015, the day before her murder.

Borutski's probation officer, Caroline Royer, received a letter from Borutski at her office on Sept. 25, 2015, just a few days after the murders. One line reads, 'I CAN'T TAKE IT anymore — I'm getting out and I'm taking as many that have abused me as possible with me.' (Kristy Nease/CBC)

In October, when Borutski's trial began, he did not respond when asked for his plea to the three charges of first-degree murder and mostly squeezed his eyes shut. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf, per the Criminal Code of Canada. (Sketch by Laurie Foster-MacLeod/CBC)