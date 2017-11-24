The Basil Borutski trial in pictures
By Kristy Nease, CBC News Posted: Nov 24, 2017 2:42 PM ET Last Updated: Nov 24, 2017 2:42 PM ET
CBC News has compiled some of the pictures shown in court during the triple murder trial of Basil Borutski, who murdered three of his former partners on Sept. 22, 2015.
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Ottawa (Kanata - Orléans)
Mostly Cloudy
7°C
Gatineau
Mostly Cloudy
7°C
Petawawa
Cloudy
6°C
Cornwall
8°C
Kingston
Mostly Cloudy
8°C
Latest Ottawa News Headlines
Top News Headlines
- Attack on Sufi mosque in Egypt's Sinai leaves at least 235 dead
- Tearful Justin Trudeau apologizes to N.L. residential school survivors
- 'I'm glad it's going slowly — You don't deserve a bullet:' Uma Thurman slams Harvey Weinstein
- Lucky the translucent lobster may be 1 in 100 million
- 'Breathing' Earth seen from space
Most Viewed
- Ottawa vet warning dog owners about potentially deadly disease
- Police asking for public's help in locating federal offender
- Parliament Hill skating rink to stay open until end of February
- Respiratory therapy students at La Cité could lose year due to strike
- Police seek 'Dwayne' in unsolved hit and run
- Winning design chosen for Nepean Point redevelopment
- Ottawa bar manager found guilty in workplace sex assault
- Toronto Argonauts practice for Grey Cup as police pursue justice
- Overbrook the Musical: neighbours come together to tell their stories
- Mild temperatures and a chance of showers for Friday
Don't Miss
-
Updated
Basil Borutski guilty of murdering 3 women in shocking killing spree
-
Photo Evidence
The Basil Borutski trial in pictures
-
New
Advocates demand action against domestic violence following Borutski verdict
-
Gatineau police officer pleads guilty to drunk driving
-
New
Not into football? Still lots to do this weekend
-
Police seek 'Dwayne' in unsolved hit and run
-
Football fans showing true colours ahead of Grey Cup
-
'Fried dough is only about love': BeaverTails trademark dispute earns $3K for Calgary Food Bank
-
Ottawa turns to U.S. tech giants too often: internal memo
-
Respiratory therapy students at La Cité could lose year due to strike
-
Overbrook the Musical: neighbours come together to tell their stories
-
National housing plan sparks fresh calls for Liberals to help homeless vets
-
Weather
Mild temperatures and a chance of showers for Friday
-
Cellphone companies may need to step up privacy protections, minister says
-
Hydro One asks for rate increases, pre-paid meters in Ontario Energy Board application