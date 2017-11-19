What's it like to work as a blacksmith in 2017?

The traditional craft is fading into history — but not for one eastern Ontario metalworker.

Joshua Van Noy of Van's Blacksmithing is committed to keeping the trade alive.

Blacksmith Joshua Von Noy, keeping the trade alive through classes at his workshop in Hammond east of Ottawa. Hear his story at 8:15am @VansBlacksmith pic.twitter.com/I8nbGsobSK — @InTownAndOut

"Initially I wanted to be a machinist. So I thought, well, if I'm going to be a machinist, I may as well start where it all started," he told CBC Radio's In Town and Out.

"My personal philosophy with blacksmithing has always been to keep the historical integrity of it."

In Town and Out recently spent the afternoon with Van Noy at his coal fire forge in Hammond, Ont., to find out more about blacksmithing in the 21st century.

