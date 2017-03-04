The 2017 Red Bull Crashed Ice world championship in photos

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:

Ottawa (Kanata - Orléans)

Clear

-15°C

Gatineau

Clear

-14°C

Petawawa

Sunny

-14°C

Cornwall

-14°C

Kingston

Mainly Clear

-11°C

More Weather |

Don't Miss