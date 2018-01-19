The Rideau Valley Conservation Authority is raising the alarm about unsafe conditions on rivers and lakes throughout the Rideau Watershed with another thaw predicted this weekend.

Temperatures are expected to climb over the weekend with the possibility of rain in the forecast early next week.

Water levels on some lakes that cannot accommodate melting snow and rain are expected to rise, the conservation authority said in a press release.

The conservation authority predicts the ice to break up on Big Rideau, Bobs, Upper Rideau and Wolfe lakes. The ice covering these lakes may shift and be unstable for several days until temperatures drop again.

The Rideau Valley Conservation Authority is advising all residents near the watershed to stay off the ice on rivers, streams and lakes and to avoid icy and snow-covered streambanks where footing can be unpredictable.