There's lots to love about Ottawa: beautiful parks and riverside trails, museums and galleries, and year-round outdoor festivals to celebrate both the warmth of summer and the cold beauty of winter.

But there were times in 2016 when Ottawa more than lived up to its other reputation as a boring government town that gets bogged down in bureaucracy.

NCC makes lemons out of lemonade

Lemonade was in the headlines this year — and not just because it was the title of a Beyoncé album.

In July, the National Capital Commission forced two little girls to shut down their lemonade stand for failing to have a permit.

The move sparked anger and ridicule online and dredged up memories of Ottawa's unwanted slogan — the city that fun forgot. The NCC later issued a special permit to seven-year-old Eliza and five-year-old Adela Andrews so that they could get back down to business.

Residents protest playground

It may not seem like the kind of thing that would stir up controversy, but in Ottawa the surprise news that Mooney's Bay Park would become home to Canada's largest playground sparked a protest.

At issue was the secrecy of the negotiations between the City of Ottawa and a TV production company that resulted in a promise of $1 million in public funds toward the project. And, of course, the loss of some trees.

Some trees were cut down at Mooney's Bay in preparation for a new playground. (Joanne Chianello/CBC)

The city's integrity commissioner found the company, Sinking Ship Entertainment, broke lobbying rules in the lead-up to the announcement. Nevertheless, city council refused a motion that could have halted construction and the playground went ahead.

Canada Post mail fail

2016 will go down as the year Canada Post gave a master class in how to create a new problem while trying to fix an existing one.

Jo-Anne Sparkes was one of the residents locked out of their mailboxes after Canada Post changed the locks with the new keys inside. (Robyn Miller/CBC)

In November, responding to complaints that the locks on a community mailbox in Ottawa's Blossom Park neighbourhood were prone to freezing in cold weather, the Crown Corporation changed them.

Problem was, the keys for the new locks were inside the boxes.

I'm no engineer, but...

Shortly after workers put the finishing touches on the new Booth Street bridge, a fire hydrant became a social media sensation for all the wrong reasons.

Workers had obediently installed the hydrant in the middle of the bridge's sidewalk because that's where the blueprints told them to put it.

Workers get set to remove a fire hydrant installed in the middle of the new Booth Street bridge. (CBC)

Coun. Catherine McKenney, whose ward includes the bridge, blamed the error on the Rideau Transit Group, the contractor responsible for designing, building and financing Ottawa's new light rail line.

"It's just so surprising that you can have — I'm not an engineer — but that you could have this go through design work and construction and build, through all of that and no one wondered how or why," she said at the time.

The fire hydrant was moved, which involved busting up the fresh pavement days before the bridge was set to open in September.

Snitch city

Don't like (fill in the blank) about your neighbour? Just dial 311.

Mimi Golding's Little Free Library was the subject of a bylaw complaint. (CBC)

A mini-library in Hintonburg was threatened with closure in September after a bylaw complaint led to the confirmation that it encroached on city property.

Earlier in the summer a Bells Corners home daycare owner returned to find toys missing from her front yard. It turned out someone else had posted a Kijiji ad offering the items for free, so folks had shown up to help themselves.

The owner said a bylaw officer had previously investigated a complaint about the toys, but determined they were not an eyesore.

Ottawa police later charged two people with theft, mischief and conveying false information.

Château Laurier's facelift fiasco

Design proposals for the Chateau Laurier expansion came under heavy criticism.

Change can be difficult to accept — especially when it's happening to one of Ottawa's most iconic buildings.

When design plans for a proposed expansion of the Château Laurier were released in September, the backlash was swift, and it was sometimes cruel. Residents complained the redesign resembled "a series of barcodes" and would turn the hotel into "the ugliest building downtown."

Ottawa, as usual, demanded more consultation, but some dared suggest all the sound and fury was a bit over the top.

@OttawaMorning another case of people complaining about an aesthetic that will have zero impact on their actual lives. #chateaulaurier — @OttawaTalks

Architects went back to their drawing boards, but renderings unveiled two months later looked awfully familiar to the initial designs. Similar backlash ensued.

The Civic site saga

Let this picture do the talking.

Liberal politicians join the mayor and city councillors to announce their choice for the new Civic hospital. (CBC)

Liberal MPs and MPPs from Ottawa joined municipal politicians to pitch the former Sir John Carling site as the future home of the Ottawa Hospital's new Civic campus, days after the National Capital Commission chose an entirely different location.

The saga began when former Conservative MP John Baird offered a piece of the federally owned Central Experimental Farm to the hospital in 2014. The closed-door decision was met with public outcry over concerns scientific research at the farm would be compromised.

After a new Liberal government was elected in the fall of 2015, Heritage Minister Mélanie Joly asked the NCC to review all federally-owned properties within its jurisdiction to determined the best site for a new hospital — effectively pausing plans to build on the farm.

At the end of November, following public consultations, the NCC announced that the western half of Tunney's Pasture was its top pick for the new hospital — a recommendation that was promptly rejected by the Ottawa Hospital's board.

Part of the parcel of land that makes up the Sir John Carling site near Dow's Lake. (Roger Dubois/CBC News)

In the end, Joly chose the Sir John Carling site.

As CBC Ottawa's Joanne Chianello noted: "We are also lucky that the end result has turned out okay despite ourselves. Because this is surely the worst process to decide where to build a major hospital, a significant piece of infrastructure that will have implications on the city at large for generations to come."