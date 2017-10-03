Food, drink and shopping
- The ByWard Market is open for business on Monday, including most restaurants, boutiques, services and outdoor vendors.
- Stores in the Glebe are also allowed to open after the Ontario Municipal Board on Thursday upheld a 2016 city council decision. Check the stores first before you go shopping.
- The Metro on Rideau Street remains open 24 hours on Monday, Oct. 9. All other Metro and Food Basics locations in Ottawa will be closed, and will resume normal hours on Tuesday, Oct. 10.
- The Loblaws on Rideau Street will be open 24 hours on Monday. All other Loblaws locations (and Your Independent Grocer locations) will be closed and resume normal hours on Tuesday, Oct. 10.
- Four Provigo stores in Gatineau will be open on Monday: the St. Joseph Boulevard and Maloney Boulevard East locations are open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.; the store on Des Flandres Avenue is open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. and the store on Du Plateau Boulevard in Hull is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- All LCBO and Beer Store locations in Ottawa will be closed on Monday, Oct. 9, and resume business on Tuesday, Oct. 10. The Wine Racks in the ByWard Market, on Elgin Street and Rideau Street will be open Thanksgiving Monday. Call to confirm store hours at other locations.
- The Bayshore Shopping Centre, Hazeldean Mall, St. Laurent Centre and Place d'Orléans are all closed on Monday. The Rideau Centre will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Call smaller, independent businesses for store hours.
National museums and galleries
- The National Gallery of Canada and the Canadian Museum of Nature, which are usually closed on Mondays, will be open on Thanksgiving Monday.
- The Canadian War Museum, the Canada Agriculture and Food Museum and the Canada Aviation and Space Museum in Ottawa, as well as the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, are open on Thanksgiving Monday.
- The Canada Science and Technology Museum remains closed as it undergoes repairs.
City of Ottawa (including transit, garbage and recreation)
City services
- City Hall and all seven client service centres will be closed. Business will resume as usual on Tuesday, Oct. 10.
- The Provincial Offences Court at 100 Constellation Cr. will also be closed on Thanksgiving Monday.
- The 311 contact centre will be open for urgent matters requiring the city's immediate attention. Call 311 or 613-580-2400 to speak to a customer service representative. For residents with a hearing-related disability, call TTY: 613-580-2401.
- There will be no curbside green bin, recycling or garbage collection on Thanksgiving Day. Collection schedules will be delayed by one day for the rest of the week.
- There will be no multi-residential green bin and recycling collection on Thanksgiving Day.
Parking
- All City of Ottawa parking regulations and restrictions will apply on Thanksgiving Day.
Transit service
- OC Transpo and the O-Train will operate on a Sunday schedule. Call 613-560-1000 or text 560560 plus your four-digit bus stop number for automated schedule information. For more information, holiday schedules and travel planning, phone 613-741-4390 or visit octranspo.com.
- OC Transpo sales and information centres will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Rideau Centre.
- The OC Transpo information centre (613-741-4390) will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- The OC Transpo customer relations department (613-842-3600) will be closed.
- Para Transpo will operate on a holiday schedule on Thanksgiving Monday. Regular scheduled trips are automatically cancelled. Customers may book trips on or after Oct. 3 by calling 613-244-7272.
Recreation services
- Some pools and fitness centres will be open for public swimming and fitness classes, with modified schedules. Please check with ottawa.ca or the facility of your choice for details.
- Public skating will be offered at Bob MacQuarrie Recreation Complex, Jim Durrell Recreation Complex and Goulbourn Recreation Complex. Check with ottawa.ca for details.
- Most registered programs at swimming pools, community centres and arenas are cancelled. Check with individual facilities to confirm, as some exceptions will apply.
Ottawa Public Health
- The SITE Mobile Van will be operating from 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Monday.
- The Sexual Health Centre and satellite clinics, SITE office, dental clinics and Well Baby Drop-In will be closed.
- The Ottawa Public Health Information Line will be closed. Messages will be returned the following day.
Cultural services
- The Karsh-Masson Gallery, Barbara Ann Scott Gallery and Ottawa Art Gallery Annex will be open Monday.
- City of Ottawa Archives, arts centres, galleries, theatres and museums will be closed. Some exceptions may apply so check ottawa.ca to confirm.
- The Cumberland Heritage Village Museum will be closed on Sunday, Oct. 9, because it is rented out to the organizers of the Fall Colours Marathon. It will also be closed on Thanksgiving Monday.
Municipal child care services
- City-operated child care centres will be closed.
Ottawa Public Library
- All branches, departments and services of the Ottawa Public Library will be closed on Monday.
