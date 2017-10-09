The Ottawa Mission was a hive of activity on Thanksgiving Monday with volunteers preparing more than 2,700 meals for people overflowing out the front door.

More than 100 people helped serve the holiday feast to thousands of needy people in the community. The annual event is so popular, the shelter said it's one of their busiest days of the year.

Serving up this many meals is a big task for any facility.

Chef Ric Watson and his team cooked 2,500 pounds of turkey, hundreds of pounds of mashed potatoes and a mountain of finishing touches like green beans, gravy and pie.

Richard Wolski has been coming to The Ottawa Mission's Thanksgiving meal for years and says it's like being with family. (Aislinn May/CBC)

For many people this is an event they return to each year. Richard Wolski, who has been coming to the Ottawa Mission since he was 18 years old, said Thanksgiving is special for him because it's a chance to see old friends and enjoy good food.

"It's like a family coming together … It's people you haven't seen since last year that you've known for a long time. It's like seeing a brother again," Wolski said.

He can't be with his family on holidays because they are scattered all over Ontario, he said, so he goes to the shelter during Thanksgiving.

"It's like being with my second family," he said.

Gratitude sticks out

The meal isn't just for people staying at the shelter, executive director Peter Tilley said. People come from all over the city for a hot meal, even people from other parts of the city walk there when the weather is nice.

"We are going to see a lot of women, children and families. It costs a lot of money to put on a Thanksgiving meal, so it's a community meal," Tilley said.

Peter Tilley, the executive director of The Ottawa Mission, says Monday's Thanksgiving event served over 2,700 meals. (CBC)

The mayor and deputy police chief greeted people lining up for a hot meal.

Sharing a holiday with such a variety of people is a touching experience, Tilley said.

"For me year after year what's become the most significant thing is the gratitude. The gratitude of the people here who grab me and say great meal," he said.

"Even for the next few days I am stopped on the street and people say 'great meal.' It inspires me to come back each year."

The Ottawa Mission is serving meals until 5:00 p.m. An added treat this year is that they have made enough food for people to come back for seconds.