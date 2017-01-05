A man who crashed a car into a house in L'Ange-Gardien, Que., last month was texting at the time, according to police.

It happened at about 5:45 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police said.

The man was driving and texting along Gorman Road, a rural road about 35 kilometres northeast of Ottawa, when he reached the end of Gorman and crashed into a house on Donaldson Road, police said.

No one was injured.

The 40-year-old man behind the wheel was issued a fine of $127 and received four demerit points, police said.