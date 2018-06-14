A daughter, a father, and the poems that guided them

An Ottawa woman will celebrate Father's Day with her dad for the first time since in more than 25 years with a charity photo exhibit to celebrate the poetic lessons he imparted.

Parisa Rezaiefar, a family doctor in Ottawa fled her home country of Iran and wanted to do something meaningful for her, 86-year-old father, Heidar Ali Rezaiefar. He came from Shiraz, Iran — where he still lives with Parisa's mother — to visit his daughter.

Her father had lost his own father at a young age, and spent most of his early life around boys and men, having attended an all-boys school and later teaching at one. Having daughters, he told her, was a struggle.

She said one time he told her he was "not a good dad." "He said ... 'I didn't know what being a father was. I did best I could, but don't know if it was enough,'" Parisa told CBC's Hallie Cotnam.

"His honesty, his acknowledgement, was worth everything for me," she said. "I forgave him that day. I forgave him because I recognized we're all doing our best as parents."

Parisa Rezaiefar used photos from childhood and later visits to Iran to make the exhibit for her father. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

A memorizer of Persian poetry

Her gift to her father is a series of enlarged prints of family photographs he took using an old Russian Lubitel 2 camera, superimposed with snippets of Persian poetry her father recited to teach her life lessons.

She said whatever the problem, her father had a poem for it. When she asked her father in her youth if she was pretty enough, he responded with a poem, in Persian, that read in part:

'when you enter the room with your goodness and virtue you bring grace to mortals

jewels make charmers alluring

you my enchanting silver jewel render jewels alluring'

Parisa was not sure how her father would take the surprise, or if he would react at all.

"This is a man who grew up at the end of World War II, he has witnessed a civil war, he has lived through a revolution, raising five kids under war. I don't think anything would surprise or phase him," she said.

But when he saw what she had done, he asked his daughter warmly, in Persian, "where did you get these photos?"

Parisa Rezaiefar holds her father's hands in front of a print with a photo of his hands. "These hands have served me right for 85 years," he said in Persian, before his daughter corrected him. "Eighty-six," she said. "Let's not get into details too much," he replied. (Hallie Cotnam/CBC)

Exhibit this weekend

Parisa says the effort was worth it.

"I feel achieved, I feel relieved," she said. "I feel as if I died tomorrow, my heart would be fully achieved."

Her efforts, entitled "Ten Life Lessons I Learned from my Dad" will be on display at the Catholic Centre for Immigrants on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and again Sunday at 1830 Kilborn Avenue from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

All proceeds from the sale of prints will be donated to refugee children at Maison Sophia House.