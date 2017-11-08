You may want to plan a little extra time for your morning commute Wednesday if you're driving downtown.

Sections of traffic lanes on the Queen Elizabeth Driveway and Colonel By Drive will be closed temporarily, to begin the installation of concession equipment at the Rideau Canal Skateway.

Here's a list of the scheduled traffic interruptions:

7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.: Queen Elizabeth Driveway at Fifth Avenue. An on-site flag-person will be there to control traffic in southbound lane.

9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.: Colonel By Drive south of the Bronson Avenue Bridge. A 100-metre section of the southbound lane south of the Bronson Bridge on-ramp will be closed to traffic, with a flag-person controlling traffic on the northbound lane.

11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.: Colonel By Drive at Concord Avenue/Main Street. A 100-metre section of the southbound lane will be closed to traffic, with a flag-person controlling traffic on the northbound lane.

Commuters should follow the instructions of on-site crews and exercise caution while driving in the area, the National Capital Commission said in a statement.

Some sections of the Rideau Canal pathway may also be closed for parts of the day.