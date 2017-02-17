The teenager accused of spray-painting racial slurs and swastikas at six different locations in a single week last November could face sentencing in adult court.

The teen pleaded guilty Friday to five charges including inciting hatred, mischief to religious property, criminal harassment, possession of weapons and breach of conditions following a previous conviction.

All the charges stem from a series of incidents in November 2016 when the teen spray-painted racial slurs and symbols of white nationalism on two synagogues, a Jewish prayer house, a mosque and a church whose minister is black.

Crown prosecutor Moiz Karimjee presented a 40-page brief including social media evidence from the teen's computer suggesting he wanted to "kill jews and n--ggers."

The Crown made the request to have the teen sentenced in adult court following his guilty plea.