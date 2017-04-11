Firefighters, the Coast Guard and the military were called in to help rescue a teen whose raft was adrift on Lake Ontario near Prince Edward County.

The OPP received a call to Point Traverse at the southeast tip of the Prince Edward County peninsula around 4:15 p.m. on Monday, the force said in a news release.

A 17-year-old boy was on a raft about 1,500 metres offshore near Timber Island, the OPP said.

Paramedics, firefighters, the Coast Guard, the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and a search-and-rescue team from CFB Trenton came to the scene.

Firefighters got him off the raft and onto an inflatable boat bound for Timber Island where search-and-rescue specialists treated him for hypothermia.

The teen was then taken to hospital in a helicopter.

OPP say boaters should know their vessel and make sure it's in good working condition with the right amount of fuel, check the weather and be a "prudent skipper" by talking about your boating plans with a family member before hitting the water.