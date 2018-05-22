Teen stabbed in Bayshore Park

A teenager was stabbed repeatedly in the Bayshore Park area Monday night.

Police and paramedics were called to the area north of the Bayshore Shopping Centre at about 7:30 p.m.

The man, age 18 or 19, was stabbed more than once, paramedics said, but his injuries aren't considered serious.

Police said their west district investigations team is looking into what happened.

As of early Tuesday morning, no arrests had been made.