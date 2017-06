A teenage girl riding a bicycle has been taken to hospital in serious but stable condition after she was struck by a dump truck near Richmond Road and Carling Avenue on Tuesday morning.

It happened just before 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Richmond Road and Poulin Avenue, just off Carling.

The girl's femur was fractured, according to Ottawa paramedics, and she was taken to the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.