Teen charged in fatal Merivale Road crash
Woman, 49, man, 54, died in collision with another vehicle Monday night
A 19-year-old man from Ottawa is facing criminal charges in relation to a collision on Merivale Road Monday night that killed two people.
Two cars travelling in different directions on Merivale Road approaching Viewmount Drive collided around 11:40 p.m. Monday.
Two occupants of one car — the driver, a 49-year-old woman, and the passenger, a 54-year-old man — were taken to hospital, where they later succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced dead, police said.
The driver of the other vehicle, a 19-year-old man, was checked by paramedics but did not go to hospital.
On Thursday police charged 19-year-old Sishun Liang of Ottawa with two counts of criminal negligence causing death, and one count each of stunt driving and careless driving.
He's expected to appear in court Thursday.