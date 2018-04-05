Skip to Main Content
Teen charged in fatal Merivale Road crash

Notifications

New

Teen charged in fatal Merivale Road crash

A 19-year-old man from Ottawa is facing criminal charges in relation to a collision on Merivale Road Monday night that killed two people.

Woman, 49, man, 54, died in collision with another vehicle Monday night

CBC News ·
A 19-year-old Ottawa man has been charged with two counts of criminal negligence causing death, one count of stunt driving and one count of careless driving after a fatal crash Monday. (CBC)

A 19-year-old man from Ottawa is facing criminal charges in relation to a collision on Merivale Road Monday night that killed two people.

Two cars travelling in different directions on Merivale Road approaching Viewmount Drive collided around 11:40 p.m. Monday.

Two occupants of one car — the driver, a 49-year-old woman, and the passenger, a 54-year-old man — were taken to hospital, where they later succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 19-year-old man, was checked by paramedics but did not go to hospital.

On Thursday police charged 19-year-old Sishun Liang of Ottawa with two counts of criminal negligence causing death, and one count each of stunt driving and careless driving.

He's expected to appear in court Thursday.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us