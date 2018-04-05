Teen charged in fatal Merivale Road crash

A 19-year-old man from Ottawa is facing criminal charges in relation to a collision on Merivale Road Monday night that killed two people.

Two cars travelling in different directions on Merivale Road approaching Viewmount Drive collided around 11:40 p.m. Monday.

Two occupants of one car — the driver, a 49-year-old woman, and the passenger, a 54-year-old man — were taken to hospital, where they later succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 19-year-old man, was checked by paramedics but did not go to hospital.

On Thursday police charged 19-year-old Sishun Liang of Ottawa with two counts of criminal negligence causing death, and one count each of stunt driving and careless driving.

He's expected to appear in court Thursday.