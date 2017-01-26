Police have laid charges after a standoff Wednesday in Barrhaven involving a teen boy armed with a bow and arrow and hatchet.

Ottawa police were called about a young male carrying a bow and arrow while walking down Kennevale Drive, Constable Street and Pickwick Drive.

He then was seen approaching a police officer inside a cruiser.

Two nearby schools, Mary Honeywell Elementary School and St. Elizabeth Ann Seton School, went into secure mode during the incident.

After a standoff, a 14-year-old boy was arrested with no incident at about 4 p.m.

The teen has been charged with two counts of possession of a dangerous weapon, two counts of assault with a weapon and one count of carrying a concealed weapon.

Police say they are looking to speak with witnesses, particularly those who filmed the incident.