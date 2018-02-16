The Ottawa concert venue scheduled to host embattled Canadian rockers Hedley next week said it's aware of sexual misconduct allegations against the band, but said the show will go on.

The JUNO award-winning pop band — comprising Jacob Hoggard, Dave Rosin, Tommy Mac and Jay Benison — is scheduled to perform at TD Place on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

Anonymous allegations surfaced on Twitter earlier this week, alleging inappropriate behaviour toward fans in the past.

The band has called the claims "unsubstaniated."

The Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group, which runs events at Lansdowne, is aware of the social media allegations, a spokesperson wrote in a statement to CBC.

Graeme Ivory, director of communications for OSEG, told CBC the organization is monitoring the situation, but said the venue is contractually obligated to stage the show as planned.

Fans demand refund

At least a few fans have already demanded refunds for the cost of their tickets to Tuesday's show in light of the allegations.

Ruqayyah Bobat, 24, started a petition to encourage OSEG to offer refunds.

Ruqayyah Bobat, 24, was a huge Hedley fan until she read about the allegations against the band. (CBC)

Bobat has been a big fan of the band since she was a teenager, and was thrilled when she nabbed a ticket to next week's show, but all that changed when she saw the accusations against Hedley on Twitter.

"I instantly had that sinking feeling in the pit of my stomach," Bobat said.

She has been a victim of sexual misconduct, she said. Whether the allegations are true or not, she doesn't feel comfortable attending the show.

"It just really tainted their music for me," she said.

Opening act drops out

Even though the show will go ahead, Neon Dreams, one of the opening acts slated to perform with Hedley in Ottawa, has dropped out of the tour as a result of the allegations.

"We are truly sorry to disappoint anybody that has purchased a ticket to see us perform and we hope to make it up to you in the future," Neon Dreams wrote in a statement.

Ottawa police will have paid duty officers at the show as usual, and if complaints are made they will investigate, according to police spokesperson Const. Marc Soucy.

The allegations have already led the band's management company, The Feldman Agency, to terminate its relationship with the group Friday morning. The group was also dropped from the Juno's performance lineup earlier this week.