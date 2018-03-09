Jazz heavyweights and emerging artists will rub shoulders at the 2018 edition of the Ottawa Jazz Festival.

Festival director Petr Cancura announced highlights of the lineup on CBC's All in a Day Friday afternoon.

Petr Cancura is programming director of the Ottawa Jazz Festival. (Provided)

"We have a series called Play North, which features artists from the circumpolar regions around the world. Among others, these artists include Mari Boine, the Sami Norwegian singer, who will be collaborating with Canada's own Tanya Tagaq," Cancura said.

The Discovery Series will feature some of the jazz world's hidden gems, Cancura said — "the artists who are sketching a new direction in jazz and improvised music." That list includes Sun of Goldfinger, Starebaby and European supergroup Novel of Anomaly.

The festival runs from June 21 to July 1 with passes now on sale at ottawajazzfestival.com.

Big names among festival highlights

Here are some of the festival highlights, according to Petr Cancura.

Herbie Hancock

Herbie Hancock. (John McConnico/Associated Press)

"Herbie is probably the biggest name in jazz today. He was part of arguably the most famous version of the Miles Davis Quintet and over the years has collaborated with everyone from Joni Mitchell to current pop stars. For this show he is bringing his new band which is stacked with virtuosic artists."

Tanya Tagaq

Tanya Tagaq.

"Part of our Play North series, this is a very special pairing of Indigenous artists. Tanya, from Nunavut, brings her band who is well versed in following her intuitive journeys of improvised throat singing. She will pair up with Mari Boine, a Norwegian Sami singer, an equal master of improvisation and a true musical voice of the Native people of Norway."

Alison Krauss

Alison Krauss, with Jerry Douglas, left, and Dan Tyminksi. (Reed Saxon/Associated Press)

"Alison is one of the biggest stars in country and bluegrass.… The project she brings, called Windy City, is a musical tour of mid-century Nashville. A combination of mandolins, fiddles and saxophones and trumpets. An added bonus on that night is the Jerry Douglas Band which will perform after Alison. Jerry is the dobro player in Alison's famous Union Station band."

Béla Fleck and the Flecktones

"Béla Anton Leoš Fleck, named after three different composers, is a virtuosic banjo player who single-handedly popularized the banjo with this band Béla Fleck and the Flecktones. The band combines funk, jazz and of course bluegrass for an inspiring performance. The band has won four Grammys."

Cory Henry

"Cory is a piano prodigy from Brooklyn whose musical background is the church. If you go on YouTube you will notice that any time he sits down at a piano or organ, a crowd grows around him and the video seems to go viral. One of the exciting talents of our time, this will be an unforgettable show."

​Jerry Granelli featuring Robben Ford and Bob Lanzetti

Jerry Granelli. (CBC)

"Jerry is one of the great Canadian Jazz heroes. His claim to fame is being the original member of the Vince Guaraldi Trio which recorded Charlie Brown's Christmas. He has collaborated with some of the true jazz greats."