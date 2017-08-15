Ontario has activated its disaster recovery assistance program for part of Tay Valley Township near Perth, allowing flood victims to apply to have emergency and recovery expenses reimbursed.

Significant rainfall in early May, as well as the release of water from Bobs Lake through a dam in Bolingbroke, Ont., caused flooding around Bobs Lake, Tay River and Christie Lake.

The program applies to primary residences and their basic contents, main small businesses, farms and not-for-profit organizations in those areas, the province said in a news release issued Monday.

"Affected individuals, small businesses and not-for-profit organizations that have experienced property damage or loss as a result of this disaster may be eligible to receive help with emergency and recovery expenses," according to the release.

The program could be activated in other regions, the province said.

"The government is closely monitoring other areas experiencing flooding across the province. It may activate the program in these areas as flood impacts continue to be assessed in the coming days and weeks," the release states.