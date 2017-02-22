A stray bullet flew through a kitchen window in Leeds and the Thousand Islands, Ont., on Monday afternoon, narrowly missing a man who was inside at the time, OPP say.

Police were called to a home off the Thousand Islands Parkway at about 2:45 p.m. Monday when a resident reported the stray bullet, OPP said in a media release issued Wednesday.

Police then found and charged three men who had been target shooting on nearby Weston Island.

A 26-year-old man and a 31-year-old man, both from Pickering, Ont., as well as a 26-year-old man from Toronto, are facing charges of careless use of a firearm.

They were scheduled to appear in court in Brockville, Ont., on March 17.