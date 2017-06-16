The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating after a fuel tanker grounded west of Cornwall, Ont., late Thursday night.

The TSB said it was informed early Friday morning of the grounding of the Damia Desgagnés at 11:40 p.m. on the St. Lawrence River between Iroquois, Ont., and Morrisburg, Ont.

The tanker is owned by Group Desgagnés in Quebec City.

The tanker was travelling west from Montreal to the Lake Erie community of Nanticoke in Ontario when the engine failed, according to Serge Le Guellec, the president of Transport Desgagnés, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Group Desgagnés.

After the engine failed, the ship drifted and ended with its nose grounded on sand about three nautical miles east of Iroquois, Ont., Le Guellec said.

The ship was carrying what he described as heavy fuel, but he said no spill has occured.

TSB spokesperson Alexandre Fournier confirmed the ship is stable and there is no report of a spill.

The tanker is less than a year old, and Le Guelle said it only recently launched from a European shipyard. It's not known what caused the engine failure.

Dam opened downriver

On Wednesday, the joint U.S.-Canadian board that controls outflow through the Moses-Saunders Power Dam at Cornwall, Ont., said it was increasing the amount of water being released into the river to help ease water levels on flooded Lake Ontario.

The change was expected to increase strength of the current downriver from the dam, and recreational boaters were warned to be cautious.

Fornier didn't know what part, if any, fluctuating water levels on the St. Lawrence had on the grounding of the tanker.