When Table Tennis Canada relocated its national training centre from Ottawa to Markham, Ont., in 2015, it left a sizeable gap in the local amateur ping pong community.

Enter the Ottawa Table Tennis Club.

The club recently opened in the former national facility on Louisa Street, just off Gladstone Avenue in the city's Chinatown neighbourhood.

​"[The idea] started six or seven years ago. I started a small club in the evening, with the goal to eventually open a full time club," said Steven Lambruschini, one of the club's co-owners.

The Ottawa Table Tennis Club recently opened on Louisa Street in Chinatown. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

Lamburschini and fellow owner Michel Legault are hosting the club's debut tournament this weekend, complete with workshops for players to brush up on their skills — including one hosted by 2016 Canadian champion Filip Ilijevski.

"We both agreed that this had to happen in Ottawa," Lambruschini said. "We really want to encourage everybody to come and try this space."

CBC Ottawa's In Town And Out visited the new club and chatted with a few players trading forehands and backhands. Listen here.