The City of Ottawa and the Caribbean Union of Canada hosted a symposium at city hall Wednesday to take the first steps in getting Ottawa's black community engaged with city and civic processes.

"I don't think that the broader community realizes how thriving the black community is here in Ottawa," said Ketcia Peters, CEO of the Caribbean Union of Canada.

"We're actually in all sectors of institutions. We're in the public sector, private sector, business sector. The young members of the community are succeeding."

But this hasn't translated into being engaged and organized, and being able to access city programs and resources, she said.

The goal of the symposium, titled "Navigating the System," was to take a first step in a partnership between the Caribbean Union and the city, to begin providing Ottawa's black community with information about the resources that are available to them, and to help them come together and grow as a community.

Peters said she wants to see her community get more involved in city affairs. She said this hasn't been happening because they don't have the time to engage with city hall. And even if they did, they wouldn't know where to start.

"So we want to educate them about the process, we want to walk them through [it]," she said.

The symposium featured speakers including Mayor Jim Watson, Hull-Aylmer MP Greg Fergus, Nepean MP Chandra Arya and local business and community leaders.

Their own Chinatown

Yuri Hutchinson, former CEO and chair of the Caribbean Union of Canada, said the organization started out small, but it's growing and hoping to make a big impact in the city.

"We're very grateful partnering with the city to do the symposium," he added. "People will start to see that this is an organization that's pressing for change, making a social and economic impact within the community."

Hutchinson hopes that one of these changes, eventually, will be a street or small area in Ottawa where people of Caribbean or African descent bring their businesses, similar to Chinatown or Little Italy.

But he suggested this will take some time and a lot more engagement.

"Everyone does have a street. We do want to look at the geographics, but that's decided on by the community when the community is more involved," Hutchinson said.

"People who emigrate here or people who are living here, they have that choice if they'd like to be part of that Caribbean or African ... place, an area where people can start their businesses but also [where] non-black people can come in to embrace and learn about the culture."