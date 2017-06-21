The head of criminal investigations for the rural police force that handles Quebec's Outaouais region has been fired, CBC News has learned.

Sylvain Tanguay's dismissal was confirmed at a June 15 meeting of the mayors of the MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais.

Sylvain Tanguay, the deputy director of public safety for the MRC des Collines-de-l'Outouais police force, has been fired, CBC News has learned. (LinkedIn)

Tanguay, the force's deputy director of public safety, had served in that role since 2012 and was responsible for overseeing the criminal investigations division. He has been with the force for nearly 20 years.

Tanguay had been suspended with pay since February after the police force's human resources department launched an internal investigation into his behaviour.

Allegations remain undisclosed

The specific nature of the allegations against Tanguay have not been made public, and the regional municipality refused to tell Radio-Canada why he had been dismissed.

In February, however, sources told Radio-Canada that Tanguay was unable to report to the police station without being accompanied by a senior officer.

The police force has also refused to say why Tanguay was fired.

Tanguay has not responded to Radio-Canada's requests for comment.