Firefighters quickly doused flames that poured from the front of a vehicle parked outside a Barrhaven shopping plaza Saturday morning.

Emergency crews were called out to 3500 Fallowfield Rd. around 11 a.m. after flames were seen pouring from an SUV that was parked near the Good Shepherd Barrhaven Anglican Lutheran Church.

The fire was put out minutes later.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is unknown, firefighters said.