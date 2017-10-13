Two suspects in the 2015 fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Issaiah Clachar, plead guilty to manslaughter in court on Thursday.
Keanu Croteau and Mohamad Hamade were initially charged with second-degree murder, but plead to a lesser charge.
Clachar died after he was stabbed multiple times near his home on Jasmine Crescent in Ottawa in the early morning of Sept. 20, 2015.
Croteau was 18 at the time and Hamade was 25.
They are expected to be in court for a sentencing hearing in December.