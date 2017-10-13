Two suspects in the 2015 fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Issaiah Clachar, plead guilty to manslaughter in court on Thursday.

Keanu Croteau and Mohamad Hamade were initially charged with second-degree murder, but plead to a lesser charge.

Clachar died after he was stabbed multiple times near his home on Jasmine Crescent in Ottawa in the early morning of Sept. 20, 2015.

​​Croteau was 18 at the time and Hamade was 25.

They are expected to be in court for a sentencing hearing in December.