Nearly three weeks after it suddenly deflated, a popular Ottawa sports dome is once more back to its proper puffiness — but it remains closed to the public.

Workers were able to reinflate the Superdome Sports Centre in Ben Franklin Park on Sunday morning, said TMSI Sports Management, the facility's managers, in an email.

TMSI vice president Rob Knights said they're now aiming to have the dome — which is used for such sports as indoor soccer, rugby, lacrosse and ultimate frisbee — open for business on May 5.

One man who was hitting golf balls inside the dome when it collapsed on April 10 told CBC News at the time it sounded as if there had been a "quite dramatic" rip along one of the dome's seams.

Police and fire crews were called to the scene after the collapse. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the deflation remains unknown.