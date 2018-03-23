It's that time of year, when the public gets to see how much pay the mayor, police chief and some other public sector employees took home.

At the end of March the Ontario government publishes its annual Sunshine List of provincial and municipal public servants who earned more than $100,000 in the previous year.

Any agency that receives funding from the province must disclose the names, positions and salaries of their most highly paid workers.

The list includes hospital and university administrators, politicians, and blue collar workers.

Here are some of Ottawa's biggest earners in 2017:

Ottawa Hospital CEO Jack Kitts: $630,485

CHEO CEO Alex Munter: $329,999

Ottawa police Chief Charles Bordeleau: $299,791

General Manager of Transportation Services John Manconi: $269,231

Director of O-Train Construction Steven Cripps: $224,729

Ottawa fire Chief Gerry Pingitore: $184,793

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson: $178,270

Each year the City of Ottawa issues its own statement about the list.

The city said 2,115 of its employees made the cut last year, a number that grows to 3,432 if you include the Ottawa Public Library and Ottawa police.

According to the city, slightly more than half of its workforce on the Sunshine List has a base salary under $100,000, but overtime, on-call pay, cash in lieu of vacation time and retroactive payments push many over the threshold.

If the $100,000 figure was adjusted for inflation since the list was first published in 1996, the city said only 270 employees would meet the new threshold of $147,159.20.