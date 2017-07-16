It was nice while it lasted.

After a picture-perfect sunny Saturday, Mother Nature is back to her old self with a mixed bag of showers, a bit of sunshine, and possible thunderstorms in Ottawa today.

Environment Canada is forecasting a mix of sun and cloud and a 60 per cent chance of showers late Sunday morning and in the afternoon. There's also a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon as the high reaches 26 C.

With the humidity, it will feel more like 30 C. The UV index will be 8, or very high.

Tonight, there will be a 70 per cent chance of rain and a risk of a thunderstorm. The low will drop to 17 C.

You'll want to keep the umbrella handy on Monday, too. The forecast for the beginning of the work week calls for more wet weather.