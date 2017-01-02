Enjoy the brisk January sunshine while you can, Ottawa-Gatineau, because dark clouds are going to descend tomorrow — and they'll be bringing miserable weather with them.

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Tuesday, one that covers the national capital region along with a wide swath of eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

Snow or ice pellets are expected to arrive late Monday night, changing to freezing rain Tuesday morning as the temperature hovers around the freezing mark.

2pm. Temp up to -4 but ☁️have rolled in. Next storm starts 10pm Mon. Wintry mix into Tue includes the dreaded Fr.☔️ pic.twitter.com/O5pewCGvJi — @BlacksWeather

The freezing rain will linger until Tuesday evening when it becomes normal rain, Environment Canada said.

As for today: Monday's forecast calls for a mix and sun and cloud for Ottawa and a high of –1 C, with skies clearing in the afternoon.

The clouds will return in the evening and about two to four centimetres of precipitation should fall overnight. The low will be –4 C.