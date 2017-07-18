Summer program gives young refugees skills, confidence
SAIL program blends practical knowledge, language training to prevent summer 'brain drain'
By Ashley Burke, CBC News Posted: Jul 18, 2017 5:00 AM ET Last Updated: Jul 18, 2017 5:00 AM ET
When Syrian refugee Anas Alwes first arrived in Canada, he hated it here.
The 16-year-old didn't speak English and didn't have any friends in his new home. After three years in a refugee camp in Jordan, adapting to his new life here was turning out to be a challenge.
Now, thanks to a special summer program for teen refugees, Alwes is taking the bus, shopping at local stores and practising English with his peers.
"I have friends [to] speak English [with]," said Alwes. "I went with them to some stores and I speak with them."
Program in its 2nd year
The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board's SAIL program, now in its second year, teaches teenage newcomers English and math, along with other life skills.
This year's cohort of 35 students has taken part in scavenger hunts at grocery stores, where they learn what an "aisle" is and figure out how to count Canadian money.
'For a lot of our kids coming in, the simplest tasks are not so simple.' - Mark Harris, SAIL teacher
Last week the group went to a public library where they received their own library cards, learned how to check out books and took advantage of the free Wi-Fi.
For the teens from Afghanistan, Syria and Eritrea, these everyday tasks can be daunting, according to high school principal Mark Harris, who's spending his summer as a SAIL teacher.
"These kids are incredibly brave," Harris said. "For a lot of our kids coming in, the simplest tasks are not so simple, so we're trying to give them the skills to handle those daily challenges."
A gap in the system
SAIL began when two teachers noticed a gap in the system and petitioned the board to launch a pilot program.
One of them, Kristin Douglas, said teen refugees would often arrive in the middle of the school year with little or no English. When school let out for the summer, the language skills they'd been able to acquire would often regress.
A goal of the program is to avoid that summer "brain drain" and get these kids used to speaking English, even when they're not in school.
"We don't want that regression to happen," said Douglas, now the SAIL program's curriculum coordinator. "We wanted to put something in place that would give them that boost for September."
There are already such programs for students in elementary school, but those available to secondary school are limited, Douglas said.
The program incorporates field trips with class time at the Adult High School on Rochester Street throughout the month of July.
Some of the students have trouble reading and writing in their first language, making learning English even more challenging. Many had no formal schooling before arriving in Ottawa.
That's not stopping them from dreaming big. Zuka Asaad, 17, wants to become a pediatrician.
"To secure a future and be successful," said the Syrian refugee through a translator.
Hoping to expand
"The teachers have all commented on the fact that the students are much more confident in speaking English," said teacher Katie Ritter, the program's coordinator. "Their vocabulary has expanded."
The teachers showcased the SAIL program at a conference in Toronto earlier this year. They're hoping other school boards across the country will consider implementing similar models.
Anas Alwes's newly acquired skills have already helped him land a weekend job at a seafood restaurant, and he's become a leader at the SAIL program this summer. He's also helping the rest of his family with their English, and with finding their own way around their new home.
"When I sit beside my dad when he [is] driving, when I saw the signs I read it," said Alwes.
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Ottawa (Kanata - Orléans)
Partly Cloudy
27°C
Gatineau
Mostly Cloudy
28°C
Petawawa
Sunny
25°C
Kingston
Partly Cloudy
23°C
Latest Ottawa News Headlines
- Man accused of filming clients in Belleville, Ont., without their knowledge
- Major crime unit now investigating Inuk woman's disappearance
- Arson unit investigating 2 possible explosions, fires on Dynes Road
- Jaywalking man struck by van downtown
- 'Overwhelming' support for school bus driver still in hospital after crash
Top News Headlines
- Morneau proposes tax changes to close loopholes for wealthy
- Toronto police officer charged after man, 19, blinded in left eye in beating
- 3 children who died after return from government care were especially vulnerable, report finds
- After Trump's tough talk, new NAFTA looks more like light reno than demolition
- Sears Canada gets court permission to start liquidation sales Friday
Most Viewed
- Crane operator dies after crane falls into pond
- Arson unit investigating 2 possible explosions, fires on Dynes Road
- 'Overwhelming' support for school bus driver still in hospital after crash
- Cyclist who survived dramatic collision charged
- Woman awarded $255K for wrongful arrest and imprisonment by Ottawa police
- Driver still rattled after weekend crash with cyclist
- Jaywalking man struck by van downtown
- Major crime unit now investigating Inuk woman's disappearance
- Library and Archives opens vaults to public tours
- Football club suffers 'big blow' as thieves strike clubhouse
Don't Miss
-
New
Man accused of filming clients in Belleville, Ont., without their knowledge
-
Updated
Major crime unit now investigating Inuk woman's disappearance
-
Updated
Arson unit investigating 2 possible explosions, fires on Dynes Road
-
Jaywalking man struck by van downtown
-
'Overwhelming' support for school bus driver still in hospital after crash
-
Crane operator dies after crane falls into pond
-
Feature
Summer program gives young refugees skills, confidence
-
Library and Archives opens vaults to public tours
-
Analysis
Planning predictability takes resources — and political will
-
Weather
High humidity on tap for Ottawa on Tuesday
-
Woman awarded $255K for wrongful arrest and imprisonment by Ottawa police
-
Driver still rattled after weekend crash with cyclist
-
Football club suffers 'big blow' as thieves strike clubhouse
-
Senators re-sign Jean-Gabriel Pageau to 3-year deal
-
Chelsea man's photography project goes with the flow