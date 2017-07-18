Syrian refugee Anas Alwes,16, has built both his confidence and his language skills through SAIL, a summer pilot project offered by the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board. (Ashley Burke/CBC News)

When Syrian refugee Anas Alwes first arrived in Canada, he hated it here.

The 16-year-old didn't speak English and didn't have any friends in his new home. After three years in a refugee camp in Jordan, adapting to his new life here was turning out to be a challenge.

Now, thanks to a special summer program for teen refugees, Alwes is taking the bus, shopping at local stores and practising English with his peers.

"I have friends [to] speak English [with]," said Alwes. "I went with them to some stores and I speak with them."

Program in its 2nd year

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board's SAIL program, now in its second year, teaches teenage newcomers English and math, along with other life skills.

This year's cohort of 35 students has taken part in scavenger hunts at grocery stores, where they learn what an "aisle" is and figure out how to count Canadian money.

Last week the group went to a public library where they received their own library cards, learned how to check out books and took advantage of the free Wi-Fi.

For the teens from Afghanistan, Syria and Eritrea, these everyday tasks can be daunting, according to high school principal Mark Harris, who's spending his summer as a SAIL teacher.

"These kids are incredibly brave," Harris said. "For a lot of our kids coming in, the simplest tasks are not so simple, so we're trying to give them the skills to handle those daily challenges."

The teenagers taking part in the program learn to plan out their route and travel by bus on field trips around the city. (Submitted)

A gap in the system

SAIL began when two teachers noticed a gap in the system and petitioned the board to launch a pilot program.

One of them, Kristin Douglas, said teen refugees would often arrive in the middle of the school year with little or no English. When school let out for the summer, the language skills they'd been able to acquire would often regress.

A goal of the program is to avoid that summer "brain drain" and get these kids used to speaking English, even when they're not in school.

"We don't want that regression to happen," said Douglas, now the SAIL program's curriculum coordinator. "We wanted to put something in place that would give them that boost for September."

There are already such programs for students in elementary school, but those available to secondary school are limited, Douglas said.

The program incorporates field trips with class time at the Adult High School on Rochester Street throughout the month of July.

Some of the students have trouble reading and writing in their first language, making learning English even more challenging. Many had no formal schooling before arriving in Ottawa.

That's not stopping them from dreaming big. Zuka Asaad, 17, wants to become a pediatrician.

"To secure a future and be successful," said the Syrian refugee through a translator.

Zuka Asaad,17, is from Syria and lived in Turkey for four years before coming to Canada and taking part in the SAIL program. (Ashley Burke/CBC News)

Hoping to expand

"The teachers have all commented on the fact that the students are much more confident in speaking English," said teacher Katie Ritter, the program's coordinator. "Their vocabulary has expanded."

The teachers showcased the SAIL program at a conference in Toronto earlier this year. They're hoping other school boards across the country will consider implementing similar models.

Anas Alwes's newly acquired skills have already helped him land a weekend job at a seafood restaurant, and he's become a leader at the SAIL program this summer. He's also helping the rest of his family with their English, and with finding their own way around their new home.

"When I sit beside my dad when he [is] driving, when I saw the signs I read it," said Alwes.