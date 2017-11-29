Two Quebec men called 911 Sunday to report their vehicles were being taken away — by police.

Ontario Provincial Police said officers from the Leeds and the Thousand Islands detachment had stopped the two men on Highway 401 east of Gananoque after spotting them racing at 54 km/h over the posted speed limit, which is grounds for automatic impoundment.

While their vehicles were being towed, the men, 20 and 44, called 911 from the roadside — in the presence of OPP officers — to report their vehicles were being taken away, according to an OPP news release.

The men were "upset" and "arguing the authority to tow vehicles for stunt driving," OPP said.

In the release OPP did not specify whether the men had been charged, but under Ontario's Highway Traffic Act drivers can be charged with stunt driving if they're caught going 50 km/h over the posted speed limit.

"Leeds OPP remind drivers that under provincial legislation, police officers in Ontario have the authority to impound a vehicle for seven days when it is involved in a speeding offence of 50 km/h or more over the posted speed limit. Your vehicle will then be immediately towed to an impound yard," the release said.

Police are also reminding the public that non-emergency calls to 911 can take operators away from responding to real emergencies.