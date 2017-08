An Ontario man is facing a stunt driving charge after allegedly going 85 km/h over the speed limit in the Rideau Lakes Township.

Ontario Provincial Police clocked a vehicle travelling at 165 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on Highway 15 near Portland, Ont., about 30 kilometres south of Smiths Falls, around 3:10 p.m. Monday.

A 22-year-old man from Ajax has had his vehicle impounded for a week and is scheduled to appear in a Brockville court on Sept. 6.