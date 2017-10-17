This year's autumn storms have already cost taxpayers more than $180,000 in cleanup, and the cost is growing in the wake of Sunday's powerful windstorm.

Crews were still busy cleaning up fallen trees and branches from a microburst storm last month when another storm raged across Ottawa at 96 km/h on Sunday evening.

"It was like hurricane," said Cindy Wildeboer, who lives on Abbott Street in the city's west end. She was out for a walk Sunday evening when the storm hit.

"I turned around and came back, got completely soaked and saw some trees fall down," she said.

Cindy Wildeboer was out for a walk when the storm hit on Sunday. (Laura Osman/ CBC)

The sidewalk near her home is now completely blocked as large branches have fallen across the path. Her neighbours had to pull branches off the street last night to be able to drive through, she said.

The city is now working to figure out how much the latest storm will cost.

Weather blowing a hole in the city's budget

In September, Ottawa was hit with a heavy storm that toppled trees in the central part of the city. So far the city has spent $115,000 to clean up that storm, while the National Capital Commission (NCC) has spent $66,000.

Dominique LeBlanc, a spokesperson for the NCC, said the damage from the latest storm is not as severe.

"The work being done now is cleaning up branches and there are a few trees that fell that we need to remove," LeBlanc said.

Branches fell on Abbott Street during a powerful storm on Oct. 15, obstructing the sidewalk. (Laura Osman/ CBC)

Weather related expenses have already taken a heavy toll on the city's budget this year. As of August, the city projects an $11 million deficit due in large part to unexpected weather.

The rainy summer meant people weren't watering their lawns or filling their pools very often, taking a big chunk out of the city's anticipated water revenues. The city also overspent on snow removal after a particularly severe winter.