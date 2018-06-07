Jim McDonell re-elected in Stormont–Dundas–South Glengarry

​Progressive Conservative incumbent Jim McDonell has been re-elected in Stormont–Dundas–South Glengarry, CBC News is projecting.

With 51.7 per cent of polls counted, McDonell has 59.6 per cent of the vote, with 9,000 more votes than his closest competitor, New Democratic Party candidate Marc Benoit, a freelance reporter and international student adviser.

Ontario Votes 2018 | Complete coverage

Made up of a number of rural townships and the city of Cornwall, the riding of Stormont–Dundas–South Glengarry has been a PC seat since 2011, when McDonell was first elected.

McDonell took a commanding 51.72 per cent of the votes cast in the last general election and had a similarly strong result in 2011, when he turned the riding blue. Prior to that election, the seat had been Liberal since its creation in 1998.

The latest census shows this riding has a lower-than-average household income and a significant francophone population, based mainly in Cornwall.

Also running in the riding are: