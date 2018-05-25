Ontario Votes 2018: Stormont–Dundas–South Glengarry

Made up of a number of rural townships and the city of Cornwall, the riding of Stormont–Dundas–South Glengarry has been a PC seat since 2011, when incumbent Jim McDonell was first elected.

The latest census shows this riding has a lower-than-average household income and a significant francophone population based mainly in Cornwall.

Stormont–Dundas–South Glengarry remained unchanged after the 2017 riding boundary changes.

Who's running?

PC incumbent Jim McDonell took a commanding 51.72 per cent of the votes cast in the last general election and had a similarly strong result in 2011, when he turned the riding blue.

Prior to that election, the seat had been Liberal since its creation in 1998. But in the past two elections, the Liberals and the New Democrats have largely split the remaining votes, each taking between 20 and 23 per cent.

Heather Megill, an elementary school teacher, will represent the Liberals in this election. The New Democrats have put Marc Benoit, a freelance reporter and international student adviser at St. Lawrence College, on the ticket.

Elaine Kennedy is running for the Green Party, having run federally for the party in this riding in 2015 and provincially back in 2007.

Sabile Trimm is on the ballot for the Ontario Libertarian Party, and Mark Dickson is running for the Trillium Party.

