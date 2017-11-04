The National Capital Commission has closed more than a dozen popular trails in Gatineau Park and restricted access to Meech Lake and Lac Philippe following a week of heavy rains.

The popular Wolf Trail, which rewards hikers who tackle the eight-kilometre loop with stunning vistas overlooking the Gatineau hills and the Ottawa Valley is closed with no projected reopening in sight.

Likewise, trails leading to Luskville Falls and around the Dunlop Picnic area near Camp Fortune are also closed to visitors.

CBC Ottawa's Stu Mills cycles along Trail 50 south of Lac Philippe. (Stu Mills/CBC)

Flood damage to the Lac Philippe Road is so extensive it will likely delay the opening of the winter camping season in that part of Gatineau Park. The NCC has shut down the online reservation system for the winter camping sites while it assesses damage caused by last weekend's storm.

"We're trying to assess and makes repairs as fast as we can," said NCC spokesperson Dominique LeBlanc.

Winter camping in Gatineau park is a popular activity, with the NCC tallying 1,292 parties taking to the park's various yurts, cabins, tents and campsites last winter.

Campers face fierce competition

A portion of Trail 50 near the Herridge Shelter in Gatineau Park shows sign of heavy rain fall. (Stu Mills/CBC)

Competition for the four yurts, four cabins, and four-season tents can be fierce.d

"Some people take the day off to book [a winter campsite], it's so popular," LeBlanc said.

On Friday, work crews with excavators and backhoes made repairs along trails bordering Lac Philippe's north shore near Parent Beach. Heavy rains swelled the creeks near a canteen along the shore and washed a culvert.

On Friday, CBC Ottawa reporter Stu Mills toured Trail 50 leading from Lac Philippe to Meech Lake by mountain bike.

Creeks that are normally dry in November were still filled with water, with many of them carving lines across the trail.

CBC Ottawa's Stu Mills stands along a washout on the Lac Philippe Road. (Stu Mills/CBC)

P17 in Wakefield effectively leads nowhere, with that section of Trail 52 closed, and Trail 53 also off limits. P16 in the Meech Creek may be the worst-hit area.

On Friday, water flowed over the bridge deck, and carved two-metre gullies in Trail 50 leading up from the parking lot.

LeBlanc said workers were aiming to get as many roads and trails open in time as possible for the official opening of the winter camping season, which runs between Nov. 15 and April 15.

Storm tore branches off, flooded streets

The rain storm in the National Capital Region flooded streets, ripped branches from trees and left thousands of residents without power in parts of Ottawa and Gatineau.

Workers have spent the week trying to repair storm damage that washed out a small bridge near Parent Beach on Lac Philippe. (Stu Mills/CBC)

The Outaouais region saw more than a month's worth of rain in a 48-hour period.

LeBlanc said crews were still assessing the damage to trails and roads that lead to many of the park's popular winter camping sites, including:

Meech Lake Road: local traffic only (until Friday Nov. 3).

Trails, #3, 4, 9, 13, 24, 36, 37, 40, 50, 53, 54, 56 and 62 (Wolf Trail): closed.

Access road to Philippe Lake: local traffic only.

Sections of Trails #1, 52, 53 and 56: closed.

Trail 50 from P16: closed.

Trail 50 at Philippe Lake, near the campsite entrance: closed.

Luskville Falls Trail: closed.

Dunlop Picnic Area: closed.

The booking service to reserve a winter camp site was set to open Nov. 1, but now the NCC will open the reservation system on Nov. 8 at 9 a.m.

LeBlanc said the decision to delay the start of bookings was made in order to protect campers from selecting sites that crews might later discover to be inaccessible.

"We're trying to avoid the situation where someone makes the reservation and then [learns] they can't use the site, and by the time they find out, it's too late to choose a second option," she said.

Water flows over the deck of the bridge over Meech Creek at P16 in Chelsea. (Stu Mills/CBC)

Some sites may not be available in time for the opening of winter camping season on Nov. 15. Winter camping bookings will be only possible for sites that have either been assessed or repaired.

Flood water began to recede on Wednesday, LeBlanc said, but with the return of rainy weather, crews haven't been able to make much progress with repairs.

Staff are trying to build on the steadily increasing popularity of winter camping in the park, and have set a 5% growth target this year.

The NCC hasn't determined what the repairs to roads and trails will cost.